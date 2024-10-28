Manchester United sack Erik Ten Hag, name van Nistelrooy as interim head coach

Manchester [UK], October 28 : Erik Ten Hag has stepped down from his role as Manchester United's head coach in the aftermath of their 2-1 defeat against West Ham United in the Premier League.

On Monday, Manchester United released a statement to confirm Ten Hag's departure.

"Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men's first-team manager. We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future."

The Dutch manager stepped into the role in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

With the position of head coach vacant, Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching staff, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited by the club.

After his two-and-a-half-year stint concluded, the 54-year-old leaves Manchester United in the 14th position in the ongoing season of the Premier League, a release said.

In the ongoing season, the Red Devils suffered from a dwindling form of run that saw them win just four of their 14 games.

With just 11 points, Manchester United have registered its second-lowest points tally after nine games. The most sombre start to the season that the 'Theatre of Dreams' saw dates back to the 2019-20 season, when they could only accumulate 10 points.

The turmoil of the club under Ten Hag is further reflected in the lack of attacking tenacity that showed in the current season. Only Crystal Palace and Southampton (six each) have scored fewer goals than Manchester United (eight).

Ten Hag arrived from Ajax after enjoying success in Eredivisie with his eye-catching style of football. Under his reign, Ajax had a fairytale run in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor