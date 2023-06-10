"Mentally it's more difficult...": Manchester City midfielder Bruyne ahead of Champions League final

Istanbul [Turkey], June 10 : The UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan will be played on Sunday at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Ahead of the match, Manchester City's key player Kevin De Bruyne said, mental strength is more difficult than physical. If you are in good shape you can play every three or four days.

The Belgian midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne has been in good form recently. He provided 16 assists in the Premier League 2022/23 season.

The 31-year-old helped Manchester City to win the Premier League trophy and the FA Cup title.

In a press conference ahead of the final match, Bruyne said, "Mentally is more difficult to physically. If you are in good shape you can play every three or four days."

He further added, "From a physical standpoint, if you are fit you can play the whole year long," as per the official website of Manchester City."

Bruyne laid stress on the mental preparedness before the match. He said, "Mentally you may need the rest, but I don't see any issue for tomorrow. That kind of occasion the motivation and energy will be there for both sides."

"It's basically over the seasons and you can have a drop-off but no questions from my regard," added Bruyne.

Kevin De Bruyne was part of Manchester City's squad that faced Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League final in 2021.

Manchester City was defeated 1-0 by Chelsea, therefore City failed to secure their first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy.

Bruyne said, "What is different to two years ago, is we had a long two weeks in 2021."

"I don't feel a lot of difference. Maybe the difference now is we had to play the FA Cup final last week, it's a hectic week but I try to make it as normal as possible," he added.

