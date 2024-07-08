Michael Olise signs for Bayern Munich on five-year contract

Munich [Germany], July 8 : England winger Michael Olise has signed for Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich on a five-year contract valid through June 30, 2029, from Premier League club Crystal Palace.

Olise was heavily rumoured to join Manchester United and was also a target for both Chelsea and Newcastle United. However, he decided to play under Vincent Kompany for this summer.

The 22-year-old was born in London and came through the youth systems at Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City. He eventually joined Reading and made his senior debut in March 2019.

After signing for his new club, Olise opened up about his move to the German Giants and the new challenge that lies ahead of him.

"The talks with FC Bayern were very positive, and I'm very happy to now be playing for such a big club. It's a great challenge, and that's exactly what I was looking for. I want to prove myself at this level and play my part in ensuring that we win as many titles as possible with our team in the coming years," Olise said in a statement released by the club.

After moving to Crystal Palace for the 2021/22 season, Olise racked up 16 goals and provided 25 assists in 90 appearances for the club.

Christoph Freund, FC Bayern sporting director, emphasized the versatility of the dynamic winger and said, "Michael is quick, tricky, a goal threat and very versatile in attack. His goals and assists stats are already outstanding. At the age of 22, Michael is already very advanced, but is also hungry and still has a lot of potential. Fans come to the stadium to see players like Michael Olise."

Max Eberl, FC Bayern board member for sport, believes that Olise is a player who will enrich their game with his quality.

"Michael Olise is a player who can make a difference and attracted great interest with his style of play. We want new impetus in our team, new energy, new ideas - that's what players like Michael Olise stand for. During the talks, he quickly signalled that he really wanted to join FC Bayern. We're very much looking forward to him. He will enrich our game," Eberl said.

Olise has French citizenship and has opted to represent France at youth level. He competed at last summer's U21 European Championship, and so far, he has earned seven U21 caps.

