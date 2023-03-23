Midfielder Paul Ramfangzauva pens two-year contract extension with Odisha FC

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 23 : Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Odisha FC have reached an agreement with midfielder Paul Ramfangzauva over a two-year contract extension, the club announced through its social media handles.

Ramfangzauva, who hails from Mizoram, joined Odisha FC in 2021 after a successful stint with Aizawl FC in the I-League. The 22-year-old midfielder caught everyone's attention with his impressive skills, work rate, and ability to dictate the tempo of the game. He made a cumulative of 20 appearances for Odisha FC in the Indian Super League, scoring three goals.

The extension of Ramfangzauva's contract is a significant boost for Odisha FC, who are looking to build a solid and competitive team for the future. The club's management is pleased with the progress that the midfielder has made since joining the team and believes that he has the potential to become one of the best in the league, a release said.

Ramfangzauva's extension is also a sign of Odisha FC's commitment to nurturing young talent and providing them with a platform to showcase their skills. The club has a strong track record of promoting young players, and Ramfangzauva is just the latest in a long line of talented youngsters who have been given a chance to shine at the highest level.

The midfielder's versatility, energy, and creativity make him an invaluable asset for the club, and he will be a key player for Odisha FC as they look to challenge for honours in the Super Cup and the next season of the ISL.

