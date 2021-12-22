Mistakes and poor organization cost us match: NorthEast United FC's Khalid Jamil

NorthEast United FC head coach Khalid Jamil was disappointed with his team's performance in the 2-3 defeat at the hands of ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL) match at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old lamented the various lapses that led to the three goals for the Mariners who won despite falling behind in the second minute of the match.

"We didn't do well, that's why we lost the match. That's a simple thing. Talking about the first goal, we can say it was an individual error. For the second goal, we were out of shape, and for the third goal, the man-marking was missing. So it cost us," said Khalid Jamil in a post-match press conference as per the ISL website.

Looking at the defensive lapses, the coach said that the team will be looking forward to signing new defenders in the January transfer window.

"Yes, we have to see. There will be a replacement for Gallego but the rest we will have to see," said the head coach.

NorthEast United FC will now be facing Mumbai City FC on December 27 at the Fatroda Stadium in Goa.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor