New Delhi [India], July 11 : NorthEast United FC have seen players come and go. The club has rarely enjoyed a lot of stability when it comes to the coaching staff or the squad. So, seeing a player depart should be par for course. In the case of Mohammed Ali Bemammer, it isn't.

The Moroccan midfielder was more than just a name in the Highlanders' roster. He embodied the values that the new-look NorthEast United FC team under Juan Pedro Benali represented - excellence, hard work and fighting spirit. Bemammer had everything in abundant supply and was a source of inspiration for the team, as per the ISL official statement.

While life goes on at football clubs when a player departs, Bemammer's departure is certain to leave a void in the NorthEast United FC's dressing room simply because he was so good at so many things that were central to Benali's football.

A shield in front of the defence, Bemammer was as good as anybody in protecting the back four. While his defensive action numbers were impressive as he topped the Highlanders' tackling charts in 2023-24 with 33 successful tackles, his reading of the game and positional sense were exceptional, allowing him to be at the right place at the right time to halt the opponent's charge. This ability provided great balance to the team, allowing the more creative players up front more freedom to express themselves.

The Moroccan's involvement wasn't just limited to shielding the back line. He was the key link between attack and defence. Bemammer topped NorthEast United FC's passing charts in both seasons he featured for the club, meaning he was central to progressing the ball upfield. And he wasn't a mere enabler; he was also the orchestrator at times.

Bemammer created 23 chances in the 2024-25 season, the fifth most in the Highlanders' set up, as per the ISL official website.

He also added goals to his game in his second season, scoring thrice in the ISL, which included some real screamers, making him a complete midfielder.

NorthEast United FC may replace his skillsets with the ball with one or even two players if needed, but it will be hard for the Highlanders to find a substitute for the character he was.

A real physical and motivational presence in the heart of the team, Bemammer guided those around him and ensured they got their best out of them. He was key in making sure Benali's plans were translated into performances on the pitch.

He wasn't always shouting at his player, but letting his game do the talking. Bemammer led by example, putting every ounce of precision in every pass, putting his heart into every tackle and using every fibre in his brain to make his clever runs, setting a benchmark for the rest to follow.

From joining a bottom-placed team that scored 20 goals and conceded 55 in return the Highlanders turned into a team that scored 46 and conceded just 29 in reply in 2024-25 in the league stage. Bemammer was the heartbeat of this transformation, the press release added.

Even as he leaves, leaving NorthEast United FC with big boots to fill, he leaves behind a blueprint, a manual of what it takes to be a NorthEast United FC player in this new era of reformation. And those who are still there and those who will join in the future can find a reference in Bemammer's work in the ISL when they try to uphold the standards of this improving NorthEast United FC side.

When the situation is bleak, you need to make your own role models, and with Bemammer, NorthEast United FC did just that.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor