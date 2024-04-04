Mohammedan Sporting may reach I-League pinnacle on rolling hills of Shillong

New Delhi [India], April 4 : The feeling in the air is that this might be the week the I-League title race could be done and dusted. But what's for sure is that if it does happen in the next three days, it will only happen in Shillong.

Mohammedan Sporting find themselves six points clear of the only other remaining contenders Sreenidi Deccan FC, but the Hyderabad side do have a game in hand. Crucially though, Mohammedan's head-to-head advantage over them means that three points away to Shillong Lajong FC on Saturday will be enough for their crowning moment regardless of what their southern rivals can conjure up.

But there's a scenario, although which may seem unlikely, where the Black and White Brigade could be champions before even kicking a ball next. Sreenidi will also arrive in the Meghalaya capital this week to face already-relegated NEROCA FC on Thursday, and should the Deccan Warriors come out of it empty-handed, their title challenge will be over.

It was exactly the same situation at the weekend when Sreenidi were required to beat Rajasthan United to keep themselves alive as Mohammedan Sporting moved another step closer to being champions after a hard-fought point against Inter Kashi. And beat they did, keeping their end of the bargain with a 6-1 drubbing of the Desert Warriors.

But Mohammedan Sporting have no reason to keep a watch on other results. For them, the equation is as simple as it gets - just win either of their last two games and they will be champions. Ideally and obviously, they would want to get the job done this Saturday itself. For Sreenidi, at least for now, the fight is to prolong the wait as much as possible. Win on Thursday, pin all their hopes for a favour from Shillong Lajong at the weekend and live to fight another week.

Apart from the title battle, the other equations have already been solved this season. After enduring a season of toil on the pitch, not to mention their off-the-pitch difficulties, the fate of the Imphal clubs TRAU and NEROCA was sealed last week. The former's relegation was confirmed after Aizawl's win over Churchill Brothers, before the latter succumbed to a 0-3 loss against Real Kashmir, sealing their place in the bottom two for the season. However, there must be a small matter of pride in avoiding the last place as the two sides play their final three matches of the season. NEROCA are currently three points ahead of TRAU and also have the bragging rights in the city after beating their derby rivals in back-to-back matches just over a week ago.

Individual accolades also remain up for grabs as we enter the business end of the season. The Golden Boot race is far from over as Alex Sanchez of Gokulam Kerala FC, who despite not scoring in the last six games, leads the chart with 16 goals. Aizawl FC's Lalrinzuala, who recently became the highest Indian goalscorer in a single I-League season in history, has 15 goals. Not far behind are Richardson Kwaku Denzell of Rajasthan United (14 goals), Eddie Hernandez of Mohammedan Sporting (13 goals) and Mario Barco of Inter Kashi (12 goals).

Denzell will be in action as Rajasthan United take on Delhi FC on Friday afternoon in what will be the last match of the season at the Namdhari Stadium, by far the busiest venue of the campaign as it played host to three teams. Although safe from relegation, 10th-placed Rajasthan United will hope to better their position in the standings, while seventh-placed Delhi FC will try to get into the top half of the table, which would thoroughly be a job well done in their first-ever I-League season.

Also pushing for a top-half finish will be Churchill Brothers and Aizawl. The two will clash at the Tilak Maidan on Friday evening, just eight days after their previous meeting in the Mizoram capital which ended in a 4-0 win for the hosts.

Real Kashmir and Gokulam Kerala may be out of the running for the title but are still pushing for a respectable top-four finish. They will be on the road against the bottom-spooners. The Snow Leopards will face TRAU at the Kalyani Stadium on Saturday, while the Malabarians, after five straight matches at home which yielded only one win, effectively ending their title challenge, will travel to Shillong to play NEROCA on Sunday.

