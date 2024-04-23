Mohun Bagan Super Giant midfielder Abhishek Suryavanshi bags Emerging POTM for April

New Delhi [India], April 23 : Mohun Bagan Super Giant midfielder Abhishek Suryavanshi on Tuesday was named the Emerging Player of the Month for April on Tuesday was named the Emerging Player of the Month for April.

The 23-year-old midfielder continues to make waves for the Mariners and has earned this recognition for his outstanding performances in the business end of the league stage.

The majority of the twelve experts chose Suryavanshi as the standout player for April, with seven out of twelve selecting him as their top choice for the award. Suryavanshi clinched the award surpassing NorthEast United FC's Parthib Gogoi and Chennaiyin FC's Rahim Ali, who secured second and third place respectively.

Despite making his ISL debut during the 2021-22 season under Antonio Lopez Habas and making another appearance under Juan Ferrando in the same season, he faced limited playing time in subsequent seasons and made his third appearance only this season in the opening match against Punjab FC.

However, he emerged as a pivotal player once again under Habas, since the Spaniard took charge in February. Following his stellar performance in their 2-0 victory over Hyderabad FC, he solidified his position in the starting eleven for the Mariners.

The midfielder was key in each of their three consecutive must-win matches in pursuit of the ISL League Shield. Suryavanshi's contribution was particularly noteworthy during their crucial away game against Punjab FC where he featured for the full 90 minutes and showcased his midfield prowess with 92 touches throughout the match.

Across these three matches, he accumulated a total of 213 minutes on the pitch and completed 123 passes with an accuracy of 86.99 per cent, including 26 passes into the final third. Additionally, he demonstrated his defensive capabilities by winning possession 17 times, making 5 interceptions, and succeeding in 25 duels.

