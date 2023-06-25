Mohun Bagan Super Giant secure services of Albanian striker Armando Sadiku

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 25 : Indian Super League (ISL), announced the signing of Albanian international forward Armando Sadiku on a two-year contract.

The centre-forward, who last played for La Liga 2 side FC Cartagena in the 2022-23 season, netted eight goals in 31 appearances in the Spanish second division. Sadiku has plied his trade in several European countries, with Spain and Switzerland being his prime targets, as per a press release from ISL.

"Mohun Bagan has a huge legacy in Indian football and I am looking forward to playing for them and play a role in their success. There is good awareness about Indian football in Spain these days. I let the Mohun Bagan SG management team know within a week of their offer that I was willing to come to India," Sadiku said after putting pen to paper with the club.

His stints with Swiss side FC Zurich and Polish side Legia Warszawa saw the player making his debut in the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Champions League Qualifying Stage respectively. During his time at Legia Warszawa, Sadiku netted his first Europa League goal.

The 32-year-old has made his presence felt on the international stage as well, being the face of Albania in the Euro 2016 where his match-winning header against Romania earned the Balkan country their first-ever win in a major international tournament. Further, he has scored 12 times across 38 appearances for his national team.

Cousin of former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, Sadiku started his professional career with Abissnet Superiore before moving on to Swiss side FC Locarno and later finding his way to other European clubs.

The forward's wealth of European experience will bolster the Mohun Bagan Super Giant's attack as head coach Juan Ferrando aims to build his squad to defend the ISL title in the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor