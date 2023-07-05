"Move to Manchester United right for me...": Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount

London [UK], July 5 : Midfielder Mason Mount said on Tuesday that his imminent move to Manchester United from Chelsea is "right for me at this moment in my career" after he completed his medical ahead of his transfer from The Blues.

As per Sky Sports, contracts are being finalised and within the next 24 hours, a formal announcement can happen. The deal is a £55m initial payment combined with £5m in performance-related add-ons. The add-ons are dependent on appearances Mason makes and the success he earns in the club. He has been offered a five-year deal with an extra year option.

Mount still has a year left in his deal with Chelsea and United's initial three bids for the English international were rejected by their Premier League rivals.

In a farewell social media message to Chelsea fans on Tuesday evening, Mount said as quoted by Sky Sports: "Hi Chelsea fans. Given the speculation over the last couple of months, this may not come as a surprise to you that I have made the decision to leave Chelsea. I feel you deserve more than just a written statement."

"So I wanted to tell you directly how grateful I have been for all of your support over the last 18 years. I know some of you would not be happy with my decision, but it is what is right for me at this moment in my career."

"I joined Chelsea when I was six years old and we have been through a lot together. Winning the Youth Cup, my Player of the Year awards, the Super Cup, the Club World Cup, and the unforgettable night when we won the Champions League."

"I want to say thank you to the academy for being so influential to me from a young age. The managers I have worked under, the backroom staff, all of my team-mates over the years who have become my brothers, and most importantly you guys. I wish you all the best," concluded Mason.

Making his Chelsea senior debut in 2017, he has made 129 appearances and scored 27 goals for the club.

He also won the UEFA Champions League (2020-21), UEFA Super Cup (2021) and FIFA Club World Cup (2021) with the club.

