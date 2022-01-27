Must continue to improve: Hyderabad FC's Manuel Marquez

Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez said he was happy and satisfied with his team being on top of the Indian Super League (ISL) league table but felt they must not stop improving as they seek to remain in that position come the end of the season.

Regarding the victory over SC East Bengal, Marquez said that the team need to continue this form in the remaining eight games.

"It's always important when you win a game. And yes, we won the last game and at this moment we are with 20 points but we have to continue. There are eight games to play. Every game is a battle. Even the other day, in the first half where we led 3-0, there were moments when SC East Bengal were better than us," said Manuel Marquez in a pre-match press conference, as per the ISL website.

"But of course, we have very good players and a very good team and finally we could win the game. After a draw if you win, it's fantastic but if you lose, these draws aren't good. But we know how football works and now we are confident in our team," he added.

The head coach further praised Aniket Jadhav and said that he is a player with a 'lot of qualities'.

"Aniket is a player with a lot of qualities. But he is young and can improve in a lot of areas especially in decision-making. But he is a player who with his qualities in the future can be an important player in Indian football because he is a player who can score goals, who can dribble, who can cross. I think he is an important player in our team at this moment," said the head coach.

Hyderabad FC face Odisha FC in their next match on Thursday and would need a victory to make sure they cement their place at the top for the time being.

( With inputs from ANI )

