"My saves? In the end, they didn't count for anything, so it wasn't a good sign," Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny

Sevilla [Spain], May 19 : Juventus got knocked out by Sevilla in a thrilling 2-1 encounter in the UEFA Europa League Semi-Final Leg 2 held at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Sevilla, Spain. Goalkeeper of Juventus Wojciech Szczesny said his saves didn't count for any good because Sevilla scored two goals past him and won the match.

Dusan Vlahovic opened the scoring in the second half of the match and gave Juventus a one-goal lead. After six minutes Sevilla scored a goal. A right-footed strike by Suso in the 71st minute equalled the scoreline.

The game went into extra time. Sevilla's Erik Lamela scored a goal in the 95th minute of the match giving a 2-1 lead to his side. Lamela's strike came as a winning goal as Juventus failed to score in the extra time, therefore, getting knocked out of the competition.

After the match, Juventus's goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny said, "My saves? In the end, they didn't count for anything, so it wasn't a good sign. There's a lot of disappointment, it's a season without trophies, here we compete to win, not just to participate. There has been growth, that's true, but if we don't win anything, it's not good. It was a very particular and difficult season, for numerous reasons."

In the Serie A, Juventus are currently at the 2nd position with 69 points but their aspirations to win the league have failed as Napoli have already been crowned as champions of the Italian league Serie A.

Juventus manager, Massimiliano Allegri has tried his best to get the club to its winning ways but couldn't. Chronic injuries and a lack of defensive options have left him with no options to look out for.

Defender Matthis de Light, left the club to sign for Bayern Munich leaving the centre-back position up for grabs.

After the departure of Paulo Dybala, the club has suffered to fill in the attacking options.

Midfielder Paul Pogba returned from injury recently but again got injured in a league match against Cremonese.

Dusan Vlahovic and Aakadiusz Milik were brought in to boost the attack, but the pair failed to perform according to their expectations.

Juventus's next league match are against Empoli on May 23, AC Milan on May 28 and their last league match is against Udinese.

In the pre-season in the United States of America Juventus will be facing Barcelona on July 22 and Real Madrid on August 2.

