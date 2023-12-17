Namdhari FC pile up more misery for TRAU FC in battle of tailenders

Kalyani, Dec 17 Namdhari FC were back to winning ways as they edged past TRAU FC 2-1 at the Municipal Stadium on Sunday. Manvir Singh scored the match-winner for Namdhari after TRAU’s Danish Aribam had cancelled out Saurabh Bhanwala’s strike in the first half.

The victory was Namdhari’s second in the competition and it helped the side move out of the bottom two spots in the points table. They are now 11th in the standings with eight points from 10 matches. TRAU remain pinned at the bottom spot with four points from 10 matches.

The match was tense from the start, with both teams showing signs of nervousness through defensive mistakes. One of the first notable errors came from Sunil Benchamin in the 10th minute. While attempting to intercept a pass from Manvir Singh inside the penalty box, Benchamin nearly caused an own goal. His clearance attempt struck the woodwork and fortunately went out, sparing his team early blushes.

Namdhari had a golden opportunity to take the lead in the 20th minute. Jaskaranpreet Singh got on the end of a well-placed cross, directing his header towards the goal. TRAU’s goalkeeper, Mohammad Rafique Ali Sardar, initially fumbled the save but managed to recover in time to prevent the ball from crossing the line.

TRAU also created a chance in the 30th minute. Bidyananda Singh executed a free-kick that threatened to alter the scoreline. However, Namdhari goalkeeper Nishan Singh tipped the ball over the bar.

Namdhari finally seized the lead in the 36th minute through a well-executed set-piece. Imanol Arana Sadaba floated in a long free-kick into the TRAU penalty box and Saurabh Bhanwala used his height to good effect to head home the match’s first goal. Sardar, though, was in a position to potentially save the goal. The ball had bounced before reaching Sardar, and although he managed to get a hand to it, he couldn’t prevent it from crossing the goal line.

It wasn’t only Sardar who was guilty of vulnerable goalkeeping. His opposition counterpart Nishan Singh too faltered five minutes later. The incident unfolded when Bidyananda Singh of TRAU set L Deepak Singh into motion with a well-weighted long ball along the right wing. Deepak Singh skillfully evaded his marker, Manbir Singh, and whipped a sharp cross into the box. The cross was within reach for goalkeeper Nishan Singh to collect comfortably. However, he mistimed his jump, only managing to parry the ball towards the far post instead of securing it. This mistake proved costly as Danish Aribam, left unmarked at the far post, capitalised on the opportunity and headed the ball into the net for the equaliser.

Namdhari came out with more determination after the break and created a chance in the 50th minute. However, Jaskaran’s powerful shot was saved by Sardar.

The winning goal for Namdhari came in the 76th minute, again originating from a set-piece orchestrated by Imanol Arana Sadaba. The midfielder delivered a well-placed corner from the left and Manvir Singh met the ball with impeccable timing, powering a header from the first post into the net.

