Naocha Singh joins Kerala Blasters FC from Mumbai City FC

Thiruvananthapuram, July 13 Kerala Blasters FC have secured the signing of fill-back Naocha Singh on loan from Mumbai City FC, the club announced on Thursday.

Naocha impressed for RoundGlass Punjab FC who won the I-League title last season on loan from the Islanders and played every minute for the north Indian side.

The 23-year-old is extremely versatile and can play in any position across the defence thus helping head coach Ivan Vukomanovic have more flexibility.

"I am so happy to join Kerala Blasters. They have always backed young players and with Coach Ivan, I hope to find new levels of performance that can contribute to the success of the team," said Naocha after joining Kerala Blasters FC.

"The style of play at Kerala Blasters is something that appeals to me, and I hope to fit into that style and contribute my all to the success of the club. I cannot wait to start the upcoming season," he added.

Naocha is the Blasters' third signing this window after Prabir Das and Jaushua Sotirio.

"Naocha is someone who we see adding a different set of qualities to our defense. Still only 23, he comes with title-winning experience. We believe he is yet to reach his limits and the coaching staff is excited to work closely with Naocha to unlock his full potential," said Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, Kerala Blasters.

"I expect him to gel very well into our plans for this season and wish him all the best for the same," he added.

