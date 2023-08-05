National Football C'ship: Ananthapuram, Andhra Pradesh to host sub-junior boys' tier 2
By IANS | Published: August 5, 2023 05:16 PM2023-08-05T17:16:21+5:302023-08-05T17:20:16+5:30
New Delhi, Aug 5 The tier 2 of the sub-junior boys' National Football Championship 2023-24 will take place in Ananthapuram, Andhra Pradesh from September 26 to October 10, this year.
The tournament will see 21 teams divided into four groups -- Group A consists of six teams, while Groups B, C and D have five teams.
The group winners will progress to the semi-finals, the AIFF said in a media release on Saturday.
Draw for junior boys' NFC Tier 2:
GROUP A: Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Bihar, Andaman & Nicobar, Madhya Pradesh
GROUP B: Telangana, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
GROUP C: Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, Lakshadweep
GROUP D: Pondicherry, Chandigarh, Nagaland, Ladakh, Rajasthan
SEMIFINALS
Winners Group A vs Winners Group C, Winners Group B vs Winners Group D
FINAL
Winners SF 1 vs Winners SF 2
--IANS
