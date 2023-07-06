"One of the best teams in world," says PSG's new signing Milan Skriniar

Paris [France], July 6 : Paris Saint Germain signs defender Milan Skriniar on a five-year deal. In a recent interview with PSG, Milan Skriniar said that PSG is one of the best teams in the world.

According to the official website of Paris Saint Germain, "Paris Saint-Germain are delighted to announce that Milan Skriniar has signed a five-year deal with the club. The Slovak defender's contract runs until 30 June 2028."

Milan Skriniar becomes the first player from Slovakia to play for Paris Saint Germain.

As per the official website of Paris Saint Germain, Milan Skriniar said, "It was an easy decision to make. When a club like Paris Saint-Germain wants to sign you, the decision is made quickly. When I knew that I had the opportunity to come here, I was very happy. I have seen a lot of PSG games, I think everyone around the world watches Paris Saint-Germain's matches, everyone knows there are great players here. I know it's one of the best teams in the world, it took just a second to make the decision. I am really looking forward to working with my new teammates and meeting everyone at the club.

He added, "I feel very happy, really good, and I'm very happy to be part of such a club. Paris Saint-Germain is one of the best in the world with world-class players and incredible fans."

Milan Skriniar said, "Yes, of course. There's always pressure when you join a club like Paris Saint-Germain. I feel it a bit, but I feel I'm ready, ready to be part of this really big club. But I love pressure. I'm a defender, so we know what it's all about. You always have to be ready."

When told that he is the first player from Slovakia to play for Paris Saint Germain he said, "Yes! I saw that. It's great for me! I've not even played yet and I'm already part of the club's history. More seriously, I learned that when I signed my contract, I was proud of that, for my country and my family. I'm very happy about it, and it's only the start."

