"Our guiding star": Sunil Chhetri shares first glimpse of baby boy, reveals name

New Delhi [India], September 10 : India's talismanic forward Sunil Chhetri along with his wife Sonam Bhattacherjee shared the first glimpse of their son and revealed his name.

Chhetri took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post to welcome his baby and talk about the journey and hurdles they faced to add a new member to their family.

"On August 30th, we were blessed with our guiding star. This is the single-most important part of everything we’ll ever narrate. But this wasn’t easy. Every time we thought we were there, turned out we still had to keep going. And then a little more. We did well to never run out of faith in our hearts. It was the unshakeable kind. Eventually, our desire to be parents beat every adversary, every hurdle. We know a thing or two about winning. We’re here now, the three of us," Chhetri wrote in his Instagram post.

He further went on to thank everyone for their support as well as caring messages and reveal the name of his son - "Dhruv".

"We’ve received so much love through all your sweet, kind and caring messages. There were gestures that we will never forget. And we thank all of you from the depths our hearts. We’ve taken our time with this. But the day we named him seemed like a good one to make introductions. World, this is our son, DHRUV," Chhetri added.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxA_mepyJqH/

Chhetri is often regarded as one of the best players to grace the surface in the Indian colours. He has scored 56 goals in 134 club appearances throughout his two-decade career.

He has scored 92 goals in 142 international matches for India, making him the fourth-highest scorer across all of international football.

