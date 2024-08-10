Paris Olympics: Spain's starlets shine at Parc des Princes to reinforce their football dominance

Paris [France], August 10 : In one of the most enthralling, eye-catching, and end-to-end Olympic football finals ever, Spain overcame hosts France 5-3 after extra time at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Calling the highest-scoring Olympic final in history a thriller does not do it justice.

Spain came back from an early deficit to lead 3-1, conceded their lead in stoppage time, and then scored two stunning goals in extra time to win the nation's first football gold in 32 years.

This special team showcased their quality, their vulnerabilities, but most importantly, their mental fortitude to reset after 90 minutes and take control of the matchand their own destiny.

Champions of Europe and now Olympic champions: Espana truly are the best.

"These matches are always difficult. You have a very strong team like France, who can sit back and defend very well, but we were able to break them. I'm very happy because our players sacrificed a lot to be here, and they deserve to win the gold medal," head coach Santi Denia said after the final, as quoted by Olympics.com.

Spain have had plenty to celebrate in the world of football: their men were crowned champions of Europe less than a month before capturing gold, while the women are the reigning World Cup winners.

Among this Olympic generation are two double champions, both of whom led the charge in the gold medal match.

Alex Baena and Fermin Lopez were celebrating Spain's fourth European title in Berlin less than a month ago, and in Paris, they added a combined three goals and an assist in the final to collect more silverware this summer.

Spain are also reigning champions in both the men's and women's Nations League, as well as the Under-19 European Championships for both teams.

Add to that a first Olympic gold since their home Games at Barcelona 1992, and this really is a golden summer for Spain. The beautiful game, Spanish style.

France looked to be on their way when they opened the scoring early on, but if there's anything to know about this Spain squad, it's that they do not back down.

Friday's final was the second time they have conceded first and gone on to win at Paris 2024, having come back to beat Morocco 2-1 in the semi-final just four days earlier. It's a testament to their mentality and desire to fight until the end, a special trait in such a young side.

For all their youth, Spain had some experienced support in the stands.

Luis de la Fuente, head coach of the men's senior side, was there to offer them encouragement before and after the match, while basketball legend Pau Gasol witnessed a Spanish victory at last after some hard luck in other sports at Paris 2024.

That shortcoming in Olympic team sports has been a trend for Spain, and it's a curse they finally broke at the Parc des Princes.

The men's football triumph is the first time Spain has won an Olympic team final in 28 years, having lost a staggering 10 consecutive finals in that timeframe, as per Olympics.com.

This victory will continue to be talked about in the lineage of Spanish football success over these past few years, and rightly so. De La Fuente and Denia have fostered a special generation in the Spanish men's setup that has competedand will continue to competefor major honors, bringing them back home.

France were worthy opponents; led by legend Thierry Henry and boasting the most formidable attack in the men's competition, they can be proud of a silver medal and their first Olympic football medal since Los Angeles 1984.

Morocco took the bronze medal after an emphatic 6-0 victory against Egypt, a first for them in football after a special tournament.

However, neither team was any match for Spain's young guns and the exciting generation that will continue to thrive in the famous red shirt.

In the end, it was Spain who came out on top and showed that they are the princes of football.

