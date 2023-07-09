Paris Saint Germain sign Kang-In Lee

Paris [France], July 9 : French football club Paris Saint Germain signed Kang-In Lee on a contract until 2028. Therefore, he becomes the first South Korean player to feature for the French club.

According to the official website of Paris Saint Germain it stated, "Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce the arrival of Kang-In Lee on a contract until 2028. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder becomes the first South Korean player to sign for the club."

Born in Incheon in South Korea in 2001, Lee Kang-In moved to Spain to play for Valencia CF in 2011 when he was 10 years old. Seven years later, in 2018, he made his first team debut at 17 years old.

After three seasons, 62 matches and 3 goals scored in the Valencia colours, he signed for RCD Mallorca in 2021. Predominantly playing as a winger, but equally effective through the middle, Lee Kang-In has just had a very successful season. He took part in 39 matches in all competitions, scoring 6 goals and picking up 6 assists.

A South Korean international since 2019, the 1.73m midfielder has pulled on the shirt of his national team 14 times and played in all 4 of his team's matches at the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

As per the official website of PSG, Kang-In Lee said, "It's incredible to be able to join Paris Saint-Germain, it's one of the biggest clubs in the world, with some of the greatest players in the world, said Lee Kang-In. I can't wait to start this new adventure."

