Pep Guardiola labels Arsenal as 'unstoppable' ahead of clash with Manchester City

Manchester [United Kingdom], April 26 : Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes that even though Manchester City were not having a bad season in any way, the main problem in front of him was that Arsenal were 'unstoppable' in the Premier League.

But in the present scenario, Guardiola could make Arsenal vulnerable as both teams are set to square off at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday. City's consistency for the past two months has inflicted a major dent in Arsenal's hope of lifting the Premier League title.

"I didn't have [the feeling] we were making a bad bad season or we drop a lot of games. The problem was Arsenal were unstoppable. They made 50 points in one half. When this happens it's hats off. I think we didn't drop in comparison much from the previous seasons. But at the end we were consistent, kept believing, stayed there, game by game knowing what we have to do and in the end, the situation is the situation," Guardiola said as quoted by Manchester City.

The biggest advantage in City's favour will be their home stadium. The friendly environment will act as their 12th player and they will try to use it to their maximum benefit.

"But tomorrow, at home where we feel comfortable with our people, I know everyone will be there and we will feel them. Hopefully, our football can help to make them feel more and more. We will see. After, the players will do their best."

Even though the uncertainty of producing a result still surrounds this fixture, Guardiola feels that even if City fails to produce a result in their favour he won't let it have a negative effect on him.

"The uncertainty before a football game, it happens. When I have the feeling, I know myself it's normal. The problem would be if I didn't have that feeling. In the same time, after the game whatever happens good or bad, I'll say 'it's part of the game' and the next one. I like to live this kind of adrenaline is maybe the best word to define this.The adrenaline you have in the end. But I sleep quite well so it's not a problem," Guardiola added.

