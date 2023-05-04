Peter Cech reveals player who became his source of inspiration

London [United Kingdom], May 4 : Chelsea legend and one of the greatest goalkeepers in the Premier League Peter Cech became the second goalkeeper to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame after Peter Schmeichel.

Cech has been a part of Chelsea's successful campaigns as he ended up winning four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, one UEFA Champions League title, and one UEFA Europa League title. Cech has been a role model for many goalkeepers and he went on to reveal the name of the player who became the source of his inspiration.

"One of my earliest memories is the Euros in 1992," said Cech. "I remember seeing this massive presence inside the Dsh goal [Schmeichel] and it absolutely inspired me. To be now inducted with him is a total honour."

Cech was inducted into the 2023 Premier League Hall of Fame on the back of holding the record for clean sheets in the Premier League, achieving 202 shutouts, 33 clear of the nearest rival and 50 from the nearest current player, David De Gea.

Cech was asked if there is a player who could go on to break his record. But the former Chelsea keeper doesn't see it as insurmountable.

"Records are there to be broken, so if someone can manage to have a consistent level of performance, to stay fit and not come to the Premier League at a late stage of their career, we might see this record. But you need everyone to contribute. It's not just the goalkeeper, but the defenders and the team," Cech added.

Alon with Cech, Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsen Wenger, Rio Ferdinand and Tony Adams were also inducted into the 2023 Premier League Hall of Fame.

