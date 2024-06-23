Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo 'proud of his team' after beating Turkiye in EURO 2024

Dortmund [Germany], June 23 : After his side's dominating win over Turkiye in the ongoing UEFA EURO Cup 2024 in Dortmund, Portugal skipper and legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo said that he is proud of the team.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner failed to score a goal in the match but played a crucial role in the last goal of the match. He kept four shots and created three chances in the game. Ronaldo kept 76 per cent accurate passes against Turkiye in the EURO 2024 group stage match.

Ronaldo took to his official social media handle and showed joy for securing the top place in the Group F points table.

"In a hurry and first place guaranteed. Proud of this team, we are Portugal," Ronaldo wrote on his social media handle.

Apurados e primeiro lugar garantido 🇵🇹 Orgulho nesta equipa, somos Portugal! pic.twitter.com/dXjNRXpscr— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 22, 2024

Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes' goal and an own goal helped Portugal to clinch their second consecutive victory of the tournament after beating Turkiye 3-0 at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

Ronaldo's side dominated the game from the very first minute and did not give any chance to their opponent to come closer to scoring a goal. Silva made the first breakthrough of the match after he got the back of the in the 21st minute. Samet Akaydin made a blunder in the 28th minute after he scored an own goal and gave Portugal a 2-0 lead. In the second half, Ronaldo was more active and made a clinical pass to Fernandes from which the 29-year-old scored a goal. After the final whistle, Portugal clinched a 3-0 win over Turkiye and bagged crucial three points.

In their upcoming Group F match, Portugal will take on Georgia in Gelsenkirchen on Thursday. After beating Czechia and Turkiye, Portugal will be looking forward to ending their group stage with an unbeaten streak.

