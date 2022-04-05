Premier League: Crystal Palace rout Arsenal 3-0
By ANI | Published: April 5, 2022 12:23 PM2022-04-05T12:23:48+5:302022-04-05T12:35:02+5:30
Crystal Palace denied Arsenal a return to the top four with a comfortable 3-0 victory at Selhurst Park for their first home Premier League win of 2022 on Monday.
Palace took the lead on 16 minutes when Joachim Andersen headed back Conor Gallagher's free-kick for an unmarked Jean-Philippe Mateta to nod past Aaron Ramsdale.
Defender Andersen provided his second assist of the match eight minutes later with a superb pass to set up Jordan Ayew, who thumped home to make it 2-0.
Arsenal looked for a response after the break, but Wilfried Zaha added a third for the Eagles from the penalty spot with 16 minutes remaining.
The defeat keeps Arsenal in fifth place, level on 54 points with fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, but with one match in hand. Palace move up to ninth with 37 points.
( With inputs from ANI )
