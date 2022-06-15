Premier League: Liverpool sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica for club-record fee

Premier League club Liverpool FC have completed the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica on Tuesday.

The Uruguayan forward has signed a long-term contract with the Reds for a club-record fee of 85 million pounds as per Sky Sports after finalising personal terms and completing a medical at the AXA Training Centre.

Nunez arrives at Anfield after two seasons in Portugal with Benfica, where he scored 48 goals from his 85 appearances in all competitions.

The 22-year-old has also earned 11 senior caps for Uruguay to date, after making an international debut in October 2019.

"I'm really happy and delighted to be here at Liverpool. It's a massive club," Nunez told Liverpoolfc.com in his first interview.

"I'd like to thank my partner and my parents and my son, who is a real source of pride for me. They've been really important to me in the stages in my career. I'm really proud of them, and for the work we do, me and my partner, as a team and I'm grateful to her that I'm here."

"It's a pleasure to be here in Liverpool and I'm very happy to be a part of this great club. I've played against Liverpool and I've seen them in lots of games in the Champions League, and it's my style of play. There are some great players here and I think it's going to suit my style of play here."

"As I say, I've watched quite a lot and it's a very big club and I hope I can give everything that I've got in order to help the team," he added.

Nunez's career in first-team football started at Club Atletico Penarol, having risen through the youth ranks at the Uruguayan club.

He then earned a move to Spain with second-tier side UD Almeria, spending the 2019-20 campaign there before joining Benfica.

Nunez will wear the No.27 shirt for Liverpool and becomes the third Uruguayan to sign for the club, following on from Luis Suarez and Sebastian Coates.

( With inputs from ANI )

