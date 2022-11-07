Premier League: Mohamed Salah's brace helps Liverpool defeat Tottenham Hotspur

Mohamed Salah struck twice as Liverpool defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 on Sunday to maintain their charm over the London club in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's team began the match 10 points behind fourth-placed Spurs. Jurgen Klopp's team dominated the match from the start and took an early lead when impressive Darwin Nunez teamed up with Salah, who fired into the bottom corner.

Eleven minutes in, Nunez crowned his heavy early involvement with an assist for Salah. Robertson served the No.27 with a pass into the area and he teed up Salah, who found the bottom corner with the minimum of fuss.

Attacks from Tottenham were few and far between but the hosts nearly levelled when Ivan Perisic saw a header hit the post via a touch off Alisson Becker's shoulder, with the goalkeeper then quickly getting to his feet and saving Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's hit.

The Reds were dominating control but their second goal was thanks in no small part to a Spurs error.

The wave of Tottenham pressure had dispersed but Harry Kane got them back in the game with 20 minutes left. Dejan Kulusevski, just on as a substitute, slipped a through ball into the striker's path and he fired home low.

( With inputs from ANI )

