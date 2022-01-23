Premier League: Rashford's late winner lands United in top-four, Southampton halt City winning run

Substitute Marcus Rashford struck in stoppage time to earn Manchester United a dramatic 1-0 win over West Ham United at Old Trafford and lift them into the top four for the first time since October in the Premier League table.

There were few clear-cut chances in the opening 45 minutes, with a cross by Bruno Fernandes narrowly evading the head of Cristiano Ronaldo. After the break, United upped the pressure, with Alphonse Areola saving from Fred before Raphael Varane headed over.

At the other end, Tomas Soucek's header from a corner flashed narrowly wide, while David De Gea made a late save from Michail Antonio.

In the third minute of added time, Rashford arrived at the back post to convert a low cross from fellow substitute Edinson Cavani. United leapfrog West Ham into fourth on 38 points, with the Hammers a point and a place back.

At St Mary's Stadium, a hard-fought display from Southampton ended Manchester City's 12-match winning run in the league with a 1-1 draw.

Kyle Walker-Peters gave Saints an early lead, scoring his first Premier League goal in the seventh minute with a superb finish after he had linked up with Nathan Redmond.

Southampton had chances to increase their lead but Jan Bednarek's header was kept out by Ederson and Armando Broja's header struck a post after the break. City turned up the pressure and it paid off in the 65th minute when Kevin De Bruyne's free-kick was headed in by Aymeric Laporte.

Both De Bruyne and substitute Gabriel Jesus struck the woodwork for the leaders but they could not find a way past a Southampton defence superbly led by Mohammed Salisu.

City are on 57 points, 12 ahead of Liverpool, having played two matches more. Southampton stay 12th with 25 points.

( With inputs from ANI )

