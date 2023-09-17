Premier League: Richarlison stars as Tottenham registers 2-1 comeback win over Sheffield

London [UK], September 17 : Sensational stoppage-time goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison helped Tottenham secure an incredible 2-1 comeback win over Sheffield United on Saturday.

This stunning final goal by Spurs in the 100th minute surpassed their own record of the latest-ever winning comeback in the Premier League, which was previously in the 95th minute against Leicester in January 2022.

In the first half, Sheffield United frustrated Tottenham. Sheffield goalkeeper Wes Foderingham made seven saves throughout the first 45 minutes and his first three came in the space of 12 minutes, which denied goals to Pape Sarr, Yves Bissouma and Heung-Min Son.

Tottenham's goal-scoring was restricted. But Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario made the best save of the half to deny a goal to James McAtee. Spurs' frustration was even more because of only three minutes added to stoppage time despite so many stoppages.

The first half was a goalless affair.

In the 73rd minute, Gustavo Hamer handed Sheffield a surprised lead as he drilled home from a long throw from Jack Robinson with the arrowed low shot by Hamer going in off the base of the far post.

However, Richarlison made a comeback in the 98th minute for Spurs, a headed equaliser from a corner by Perisic. This started Spurs' comeback in the match. Later in the 100th minute, Dejan Kulusevski was assisted by Richarlison in scoring the winning goal.

After this win, Spurs is in the second spot with four wins and a draw. They have a total of 13 points. Sheffield is at the 17th spot with a draw and four losses. They have a total of one point.

Spurs' next game is against Arsenal on September 24. On the same day, Sheffield will play Newcastle.

