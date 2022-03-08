Premier League suspends agreement with Russian broadcast partner

The Premier League and its clubs on Tuesday unanimously agreed to suspend their agreement with Russian broadcast partner Rambler (Okko Sport) with immediate effect and to donate one million pounds to support the people of Ukraine.

"The League strongly condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine. We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those impacted. The 1 million pounds donation will be made to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to deliver humanitarian aid directly to those in need," Premier League stated in an official statement.

This action follows a weekend of matches displaying League-wide support for Ukraine.

All club captains wore special armbands and fans joined players, managers, match officials and club staff in a moment of reflection and solidarity before kick-off at each match.

"Big screens displayed "Football Stands Together" against the backdrop of the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag. These words were also shown on LED perimeter boards during matches. This message of solidarity was visible to fans around the world across Premier League digital channels and via match broadcasts. This is in addition to the numerous ways in which clubs continue to display their support," it stated further.

Following rising tension between Russia and Ukraine, the sports fraternity has become proactive and many events in Russia have been cancelled, including the Russian Grand Prix.

The Champions League final has also been moved out of Russia and it will now take place in Paris.

UEFA and FIFA have also barred Russia from international football until further notice. Russian President Vladimir Putin last month had announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen."

