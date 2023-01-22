Premier League: Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham

London, Jan 22 English football club Wolves on Sunday strengthened their defensive options with the signing of experienced centre-back Craig Dawson on a two-and-a-half-year deal from fellow Premier League side West Ham United.

The 32-year-old, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past three years at the Hammers. Wolves, who are 17th in the Premier League, face a trip to Manchester City on Sunday.

A committed central defender, Dawson's professional career began with his hometown club of Rochdale back in 2009, where his impressive performances saw him swap League One for the Premier League with West Bromwich Albion.

Seven of Dawson's eight seasons across the West Midlands came in the top flight, where he gained a reputation as a threat from set pieces he has 52 career goals to his name as well as his committed defending at the other end of the pitch.

While at the Hawthorns, Dawson turned out 15 times for England's under-21s side, scoring six times, and represented Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics in London.

After Albion, the defender's career progressed into a campaign with Watford during 2019/20, but after the club's relegation to the Championship, he was snapped up by the Hammers, initially on loan in 2020.

Having helped West Ham into the Europa League, the move was made permanent, and on the European stage, he flourished last season, impressing in their journey to the semifinal, which led to a place in the Europa League Team of the Year.

During that European campaign, Dawson caught the eye of now Wolves head coach Julen Lopetegui, whose Sevilla side were beaten over two legs by West Ham, with the central defender shining in both legs of the last 16 victory.

The defender has continued to feature this term, racking up 13 appearances and winning a goal at Silkeborg in the Europa Conference League, before making the switch to Molineux.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor