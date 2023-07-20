Punjab Football Club signs three youngsters ahead of 2023-24 season

Mohali (Punjab) [India], July 20 : Punjab FC, owned by RoundGlass Sports, has announced the signing of three youngsters – forward Samuel James Kynshi, midfielder Kingslee Fernandes and defender Nitesh Darjee – for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The 23-year-old Samuel came through the ranks of Shillong Lajong FC and joins Punjab FC after a spectacular I-League season with Real Kashmir FC where he scored 6 goals to become the joint-highest Indian goal scorer of the league.

Kingslee Fernandes joins the Club after spending the last three seasons with Goan giants Churchill Brothers Goa FC. The 25-year-old previously lifted the ISL League Shield with FC Goa during the 2019-20 season and a season before he led the reserves side of FC Goa to lift the Goa Professional League.

Young Nitesh Darjee, on the other hand, joins Punjab FC after a strong and resilient display in the Reliance Foundation Development League where his team Sudeva Delhi FC finished runner-up in the National Championship.

Speaking about the new signings, Technical Director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis said “We are happy to welcome these young and talented players to the Club. We are confident that they’ll prove to be a vital part of Punjab FC’s future as we move towards bigger goals as a Club.”

