"Ready to take the final step together": Dortmund coach Terzic as Club aims to win 1st Bundesliga title in 11 years

Dortmund [Germany], May 26 : The climax of the German football league, Bundesliga has come right down the wire. With the title in sight for Borussia Dortmund, coach Edin Terzic says his team is ready to take the final step together.

Borussia Dortmund will be facing Mainz on Saturday in their last league match, if they win this match they will be crowned as champions of the league after 11 years.

Borussia Dortmund is currently at the top of the league table with 70 points. They have played 33 matches, won 22, lost seven, and drawn six.

Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said, "It has been a beautiful journey we have been on together so far. We want to cap it off with a victory on Saturday," said the coach about the support of the fans. "We are not there yet, but we are ready to take the final step together: as a team, as a club, as a city", as per the official website of Borussia Dortmund.

In the build-up to the Mainz match, Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said, "We know that we have an important game at the weekend, with all the things that go with it. There are moments that can go well, there are moments that can go badly. But the beautiful thing is: the pitch is just as big as it was last week, the ball is just as round, we will start with eleven players, and they are all up for winning the game", as per the official website of Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund's player Jude Bellingham has been suffering from a knee injury. He is a vital part of the squad of Borussia Dortmund. "We definitely want him to be in the squad. We hope that his hard work will be rewarded and that he will be available at the weekend," said Terzic as per the official website of Borussia Dortmund.

The coach of Borussia Dortmund Edin Terzic also complimented the opposition as he said, "They play very mature, very physical football, and contest a lot of duels. "They have found their system. No matter which players are out on the pitch, everyone knows their role. They have won in Leverkusen and Leipzig since the winter break - two really hard away games."

If Borussia Dortmund, losses against Mainz on Saturday then Bayern Munich will become champions as they are second in the league table with 68 points. They will be playing the final league game against Koln on Saturday as well.

A draw for Borussia Dortmund would not be sufficient as the gap between them and Bayern Munich is only two points. They need to win the match against Mainz in order to win the Bundesliga title.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor