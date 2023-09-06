Real Madrid full-back Dani Carvajal blasts Luis Rubiales for kissing Hermoso in WC final

New Delhi [India], September 6 : Real Madrid full-back Dani Carvajal slammed the Spanish Football Association's suspended president Luis Rubiales for kissing Jenni Hermoso at the Women's World Cup.

The Spanish right-back has become the latest player to criticise Rubiales for his actions after Spain won their maiden FIFA Women's World Cup title.

"I want to make a little reference to the statement we issued yesterday as a group. Our president was not in line with what a president should be at a celebration," he told reporters as quoted from Goal.com.

"He had a couple of situations that are not typical of the moment, nor of a president. All of this has created a significant media stir and it is a shame that it has tarnished the title achieved by the ladies," Carvajal added.

Carvajal was further asked about why Hermoso's name was not named in the statement to which he replied, "What we reject is what I'm saying, those inappropriate gestures from the president. It is a shame that it spoils or overlaps the world title because it is a very important feat for our football. It has not been good for the image of Spanish sport," Carvajal said.

There have been a lot of changes since the "kiss scandal" took place, World Cup-winning manager Jorge Vilda who reportedly applauded Rubiales during a speech where he refused to resign, has now been sacked and replaced by Montse Tome as head coach.

With this appointment, Tome became the first ever female manager to be appointed by Spain.

Vilda has been a controversial figure during his tenure which lasted from 2015 to 2023. Last September, 15 players wrote to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) threatening to boycott the national team if Vilda was not sacked from his position.

Spain is set to return to action under new leadership for the first time on September 22 against Sweden in the Women's Nations League.

