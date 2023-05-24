Real Sociedad close in on Top 4 finish, Barca lose in Valladolid

Madrid, May 24 Real Sociedad edged closer to Champions League qualification with a 1-0 victory at home against Almeria.

Takefusa Kubo netted the game's only goal during the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time, striking a brilliant shot into the top corner of the net, reports Xinhua.

Almeria was reduced to 10 men just 10 minutes later following a harsh challenge from Luis Suarez on Robin Le Normand. Despite not managing to equalize in the second half, their resilience suggested that they might yet avoid relegation.

Celta Vigo and Girona settled for a 1-1 draw, a result that likely assures Celta's La Liga survival. Carles Perez put the home team ahead just four minutes before halftime.

Cristhian Stuani equalized with a twice-taken penalty in the 58th minute, and both goalkeepers made excellent saves in the closing moments, resulting in a split of points.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez altered his starting lineup significantly for the league champions' visit to relegation-threatened Valladolid.

Pablo Torre made his league debut for Barca, with Eric Garcia and Marcos Alonso also included in the starting lineup. Barcelona fell behind in the first minute when Andreas Christensen inadvertently headed the ball into his own net.

Larin doubled Valladolid's lead from the penalty spot in the 21st minute, after Eric Garcia was adjudged to have fouled Gonzalo Plaza. This happened amidst another underwhelming performance by Barcelona.

