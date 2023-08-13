Roberto Mancini resigns as head coach of Italy football team

New Delhi [India], August 13 : Roberto Mancini resigned from his position as head coach of Italy's men's national football team on Sunday.

Mancini has been managing the Italian national team from behind the scenes since 2018. His spell with the national team has been full of highs as well as lows.

Under his leadership, Italy lifted the Euro 2020 title, as they went on to defeat England in the final at Wembley on penalties.

The Italian Federation released an official statement that read, "The Italian Football Federation announces that it has taken note of the resignation of Roberto Mancini from the position of coach of the Italian national team, received late yesterday evening. Thus concludes a significant page in the history of the Azzurri, which began in May 2018 and concluded with the 2023 Nations League Finals; in between, the victory at Euro 2020, a triumph conquered by a group in which all the individuals have known how to become a team."

The statement further added that "Given the important upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers (10th and 12th of September against North Macedonia and Ukraine), the FIGC will name the new national Head Coach in the following few days."

After enjoying major success in the European competition, the Italian side hit rock bottom by failing to reach the 2022 World Cup after falling at the qualification stage. Mancini's side also failed to secure the Finalissima trophy against Argentina.

The 58-year-old has left the role with immediate effect after he and the Italian Federation agreed to part ways, 10 months before the UEFA Euro 2024 competition.

