Rodri's strike against Inter Milan helps Manchester City clinch maiden Champions League glory and historic treble

Istanbul [Turkey], June 11 : Manchester City completed the treble with a spirited 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League on a Saturday night final in Istanbul.

In a close game, City overcame Inter thanks to a goal from Rodri in the second half. With the win, Manchester City became only the second English team to complete the treble.

The team's first-ever triple in European football was also made possible by the victory, a goal they had been pursuing ever since Pep Guardiola was hired as the team's manager.

At Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium, where the players fought for tempo the whole game, it was the least Manchester City-like triumph it could muster. Inter Milan, who participated in their first final since winning the 2010 title, had their hopes dashed by Rodri's flash of brilliance in the 68th minute of the game.

With this victory, they matched their city rivals' feat from 1999 after defeating Arsenal to win the Premier League trophy and beating Manchester United to win the FA Cup at Wembley.

The match between City and Inter was strained and tough. In a close first half, City struggled to exert their typical, dominating style upon the Italians, with Erling Haaland's best attempt being expertly denied by Andre Onana.

The inspiring Kevin de Bruyne was forced to leave the game after appearing to hurt his hamstring in the second straight Champions League final.

After the break, the pattern persisted, but Lautaro Martinez came near for the Italians until Rodri's precise effort into the corner in the 68th minute gave City the lead.

Two minutes later, the Nerazzurri's Federico Dimarco should have equalised, but his looping header struck the crossbar and his follow-up was unintentionally blocked by teammate Romelu Lukaku.

With only a few minutes left, Lukaku had a better opportunity. The pass was centred by Robin Gosens, and the striker only needed to outmuscle Ederson. His header was solid, but it missed the corner because of an incredible save by the goalkeeper.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor