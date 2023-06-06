Sale of tickets begins for Intercontinental Cup 2023 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 6 : Odisha is all set to host another international sporting spectacle after hosting the Hockey World Cup in January. Football fans will rejoice at the upcoming Intercontinental Cup 2023, at the Kalinga Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar. The marquee event will unfold with four teams comprising India, Lebanon, Vanuatu and Mongolia. All India Football Federation has commenced the sale of tickets.

To watch the Blue Tigers for the first time at Kalinga Stadium has sparked excitement among fans. The tournament brings together some of the emerging International teams from different continents.

With the Indian football team's recent performance, there is an air of anticipation surrounding the team's matches. The electrifying atmosphere at Kalinga Stadium, coupled with the passionate support of the fans, promises an unforgettable experience as the Indian team showcases their skills and competes against formidable opponents from around the world. Football enthusiasts eagerly await the start of the Hero Intercontinental Cup, eager to witness the Indian team's journey and cheer them on as they strive for glory on the international stage.

While North, East and South Stand tickets cost Rs. 99, while the North West Stand tickets are priced at Rs. 150. Tickets can be purchased online as well and also at gate 4A the Kalinga Stadium Box Office. "Tickets bought online can also be redeemed at the Box Office," an official release said.

As per the tournament format, six matches will be played from Friday, with each team playing each other once. The match days are 9, 12 and 15 June while the final is scheduled for 18 June where the group topper will play the second placed team from the group. With the exception of the Final all match days are double headers, with the first encounter of the day scheduled for 16:30 IST and the second match to be played at 19:30 IST.

Last week, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was handed the first ticket by the Captain of the Indian Football team, Sunil Chhetri in the presence of Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran who is the General Secretary of the All-India Football Federation and Coach of the Indian Football team, Igor Stimac.

The first match will see Lebanon take on Vanuatu, while the host nation India will take on Mongolia in the second clash of the day on Friday.

