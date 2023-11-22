Scaloni mulls leaving Argentina manager's post

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 22 Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni revealed he could walk away from his job after his team's 1-0 victory over Brazil in their FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The 45-year-old has led the Albiceleste to the Copa America title and the FIFA World Cup trophy since taking charge in August 2018.

"Argentina needs a coach who has all the energy possible and who is well. I need to stop the ball and start thinking, I have a lot of things to think about during this time," the former Deportivo La Coruna and Lazio winger told reporters.

"These players have given a lot to the coaching staff and I need to think a lot about what I'm going to do."

Tuesday's result means the Albiceleste remains top of the 10-team South American qualifying group with five wins from six games so far.

The team will now have a break that will last at least until the next FIFA international window in March 2024.

Scaloni, who has a contract to remain Argentina's head coach until the 2026 World Cup, was seen embracing Argentina staff members before the press conference. But he denied that he had already made a decision about his future.

"It's not goodbye or anything, but I need to think because the bar is very high and it's complicated to keep going and it's complicated to keep winning," he said.

"These guys are making it difficult, so I need to think about it for a while. I will talk to the FA president and the players afterwards."

