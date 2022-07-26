Scoring in Champions League final unique feeling for Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius Jr. reminisces the most important goal of his career that was scored in the Champions League final last May as Real Madrid looks forward to the Super Cup clash against Europa League Champions Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 22-year-old scored the lone goal in the Champions League Final for Real Madrid against Liverpool completing the Spanish giant's remarkable run. A series of comeback wins against big clubs from around Europe like Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Manchester City took Real Madrid to the final of the biggest European football competition and it was only deserved for Real Madrid to win the trophy.

"It was only right that after a wonderful season, we were crowned champions thanks to the win in the final. I've been playing football for over 15 years and you never know when you'll play a final, so I was looking to enjoy it as much as I could" Real Madrid's official website quoted Vinicius as saying.

Real Madrid won the La Liga title only a few days before their Champions League final match and they made sure that the trophy comes back to the club cabinet yet again. Real Madrid have won 14 Champions League trophies in their history which is the most for any club.

Talking about the special and possibly the most important goal he has scored yet in his career the Brazilian International said, "It was a unique feeling. Only players who have scored in this kind of game in the Champions League can really understand how it feels. I can't describe it."

"You don't know how to react, how to tell people about it, there's no way to explain it. You have to have experienced football and have been through the emotions that we lived this season to know how important this is and how happy it makes you feel" he added.

Real Madrid are on their pre-season tour in America these days but they will be soon facing the Europa League Champions Eintracht Frankfurt for UEFA Super Cup on August 11. It would be the next big trophy in the Brazilian's cabinet and a match they will certainly be looking forward to.

"It is important to win as many games as we can, particularly if we want to win major titles like the European Super Cup. We are getting ready for the season and for the match on 10 August. We are going to go out there and give our all as we look to win the first title of the season" said the Selecao star.

( With inputs from ANI )

