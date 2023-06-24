Sergio Busquets reunites with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Miami [USA], June 24 : Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets joined his former teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami FC on Saturday.

The club took to Twitter and posted a video to announce the arrival of the experienced Spanish midfielder.

pic.twitter.com/Mil6KD4l7M— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) June 23, 2023

Busquets' contract with Barcelona will expire at the end of June. After announcing his decision to end his 18-year stay with the Spanish Giants, he has been receiving offers from the United States and Saudi Arabia.

He will now be reunited in South Florida with seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, who decided to move to MLS instead of the Saudi League at the beginning of this month following the expiry of his contract with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spaniard has been a part of Barcelona's golden era and after at Nou Camp and the 34-year-old Spain international has played 719 times for the club.

Busquets has spent his entire professional career at the club where his father also played. He joined as a teenager and he will leave as a club legend when his contract expires on June 30.

In 16 seasons, Busquets has played 714 official matches and over 55956 minutes, during this period he has scored 18 goals. He has won 33 trophies for the Spanish Giants.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor