Serie A: Giroud ends Milan's dismal run with winner against Torino

Rome (Italy), Feb 11 Olivier Giroud's header earned AC Milan a 1-0 victory over Torino in Serie A on Friday, their first win since January 4.

The Rossoneri headed into the new year with poor form as they suffered an exit in the Coppa Italia and a Supercoppa setback to city rivals Inter Milan. They also conceded three consecutive defeats in Serie A and only collected two points from the past five rounds, reports news agency Xinhua.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was back in the squad, for the first time since May 2022, while it was another veteran Giroud that decided the game as he jumped to meet Theo Hernandez's floated cross for a header in the 62nd minute.

Milan provisionally moved to third place with 41 points. They will host Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League last-16 tie.

