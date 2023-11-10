Simeone signs new Atletico deal until 2027

Madrid, Nov 10 Atletico Madrid on Thursday announced that Diego Simeone has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until June 2027.

If the Argentinian sees out the new deal, it will mean he has spent 15 years as coach at the club where he also had five years as a player across two separate spells, reports Xinhua.

Simeone took over at Atletico in December 2011, replacing Gregorio Manzano, and has become the coach with the most games in the dugout (642) and who has won the most competitions (eight -- including two La Liga titles in 2014 and 2021, the Europa League in 2012 and 2018, the Copa del Rey in 2013, two UEFA Super Cups in 2012 and 2018, and the 2014 Spanish Super Cup).

