Sir Alex Ferguson pays tribute to former Scotland manager Craig Brown

Manchester [UK], June 27 : Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson paid a personal tribute to Scotland's longest-serving manager Craig Brown after he passed away at the age of 82 on Monday night.

Brown became a successful manager after injury had ended his playing career. During his time as a manager, he enjoyed a long and respected career in football. He was best known as Scotland's longest-serving boss, he led the national team for eight years. Before injury took away his playing career, Brown lifted the Scottish league title with Dundee in 1962.

Sir Alex had been friends with Brown since they played together as schoolboys back in 1957/58. Almost three decades later, he invited Brown to join his coaching staff while Sir Alex was in temporary charge of Scotland's squad for the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

In a statement released by the League Managers Association as quoted by Manchesterunited.com, Sir Alex said, "Craig and I had been friends since Scotland Schools team in 1957/58, with Craig as captain."

"When I was given the honour of managing Scotland at the World Cup finals in Mexico there was one man I had to take, for all his attributes and knowledge. That was Craig. He had a great career as a manager of several clubs but his service for his country stands out. In an industry that questions a man's capabilities, Craig never wavered in that situation, he always kept his head and his composure. Well done Broon," Sir Alex said.

In his decorated career, he achieved a lot of accolades. Brown was the last coach to lead Scotland to a World Cup in 1998. He was in charge of the team for the period of 1993-2001. He also managed to lead Scotland to the European Championship in 1996. Later in his career, he went on to manage Preston, Motherwell and Aberdeen.

He ended his career in 2013 at Aberdeen. Dave Cormack, Aberdeen chairman expressed his grief and said as quoted by ESPN, "Craig was a friend to all of us at the club, and a mentor and confidante to many. He was one of those rare individuals who was not only effective at what he did but universally loved by all who got to know him."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor