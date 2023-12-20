Sleep, sleep, sleep: Guardiola sets out plan for Club World Cup final

Jeddah, Dec 20 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said the focus for his team will be to rest ahead of Friday's FIFA Club World Cup final with Fluminense.

City booked their spot in the final of the showpiece event with a 3-0 defeat of Japanese club Urawa Red Diamonds here at the King Abdullah Sports City on Tuesday.

Guardiola's side are just one match from becoming the first English club ever to win five trophies in a calendar year.

Speaking after the match, the 52-year-old manager was adamant he won't be working his players too hard in the interim.

"The plan is to sleep, sleep and sleep! This is our plan. Now we have to rest. They had one more day. We will have a day off, have dinner together and create an environment that the players know how important it is for the Club," Guardiola was quoted by City's official website.

"To be in this final you have to do incredible things like win the Champions League. This may be the only time we play this in our lifetime. We are there. Tomorrow we start to watch Fluminense and see them and try to do a good performance," he added.

Guardiola also warned his players that there is still a huge hurdle to get over if they are to lift the trophy for the first time.

"We didn't win it (FIFA Club World Cup). It’s the first time Manchester City are here. I represent this incredible organisation and Club and now we play the final against Fluminense. This is the last step - a title the Club doesn't have. So we’ll go for it," added Guardiola.

