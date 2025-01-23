Sudeva conducts successful football trials in Mizoram, Assam; draws over 1800 aspiring players

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], January 23 : Sudeva Delhi FC, a leading name in Indian football development, hosted two football trials this month in Mizoram and Assam, attracting an overwhelming response from grassroots football talent.

Held on January 17 in Aizawl, Mizoram, and January 19 in Kokrajhar, Assam, the trials saw the participation of over 1800 players from both states waiting for an opportunity to train with Sudeva's residential football academy in Delhi.

Anuj Gupta, President of Sudeva, personally attended both events, demonstrating his commitment to discovering and nurturing football talent from across India. A pioneer in grassroots football development, Gupta has been conducting pan-India trials for over a decade, scouting and mentoring promising players to realize their full potential.

"The talent and passion displayed at these trials were extraordinary," said Gupta, as per a release from Sudeva Delhi FC.

"We are dedicated to identifying young footballers from all corners of India and providing them with world-class training, infrastructure, and a pathway to professional football," he added.

Sudeva's residential academy in Delhi offers elite coaching under highly qualified professionals and boasts top-tier infrastructure to foster development for young athletes. Many players who trained at Sudeva have gone on to join Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League clubs and have been scouted for the Indian national team.

The trials in Mizoram and Assam continue Sudeva's mission to bring football opportunities to untapped regions and inspire the next generation of players. The overwhelming participation at these events underscores the deep reservoir of untapped football talent in the Northeast and reaffirms Sudeva's commitment to providing a platform for young athletes to shine.

Earlier, Stuttgart's Bundesliga club and Sudeva Delhi FC officially announced their partnership at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart.

This historic collaboration signified a major leap in fostering ties between Indian and German football, showcasing a shared commitment to the sport's growth and development across borders.

The event was a memorable occasion, highlighted by the official signing ceremony during a grand gala evening on November 22, immediately following an engaging panel discussion featuring football experts and representatives from both clubs.

The discussion delved into the opportunities and challenges for Indian football and how international collaborations can pave the way for a brighter future in the sport, according to a release from the Delhi Soccer Association.

