Sudeva Delhi FC set to face Wolverhampton in crucial clash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 : Sudeva Delhi FC will face Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Reliance Corporate Park (RCP) in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday on the third day of the Premier League Next Generation Cup.

Sudeva Delhi FC have been slightly unlucky in the tournament. Their opponents have outscored them by a solitary goal in both matches so far and they now face Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are on an unbeaten streak right now.

The Wolves have been very efficient from set-pieces and notched a 2-0 win against the Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) in their last match. They had put four past Everton in the preceding game and hence appear to be in promising goal-scoring touch presently. Sudeva, on the other hand, have been resilient defensively and will definitely give the Wolves a run for their money at the RCP.

"We have watched their (Wolves') videos. We will try to solve the problems. Today, we will train an hour of defensive and attacking approach for Tuesday's game. So, yeah, they are quite strong but it is good to have a match with them," Sudeva coach Chencho Dorji said as quoted by ISL.

"It's our finishing. We create chances and in both matches, we got our chances. It's not like we didn't work on that. I think we are missing some experience and it will only improve game after game so we will take it on positively and work on the same," Dorji added.

"We take every opposition of ours with respect, all different cultures, and all different people. We knew Everton before we played them. We didn't know Bengaluru FC (style of play). Now, we have got Sudeva Delhi and they look to me like a strong side," Wolves' coach James Collins said as he addressed the challenge that Sudeva can pose to them.

Collins further said, "They look to me as a side that can cause a lot of problems. We have got to show them respect, but we have to play our game. We have to focus on us and if we do that then I think we can win the game."

