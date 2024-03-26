Sunil Chhetri Marks His 150th International Appearance with Goal in India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifier (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 26, 2024 08:08 PM2024-03-26T20:08:54+5:302024-03-26T20:09:45+5:30
Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri marked his historic 150th international appearance for the Blue Tigers in style in March ...
Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri marked his historic 150th international appearance for the Blue Tigers in style in March 2023 by converting a penalty in the first half, giving India a 1-0 lead against Afghanistan during the India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match.
Watch video here:
Just 3-4 matches left for chhetri to retire and we're still relying on him to score goals— kʌvisʜ🐧 (@TheFCGLad) March 26, 2024
Since October 2023 India have scored 4 goals, 2 of them were scored by SUNIL CHHETRI pic.twitter.com/iB2zFpDnZj
This goal marks a remarkable feat for Chhetri. He has now scored in all of his milestone appearances: 25th, 50th, 75th, 100th, 125th, and now his 150th match.
Scored on his debut! ✅— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 26, 2024
Scored in his 50th ✅
Scored in his 100th ✅
𝐒𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐒 𝐈𝐍 𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝟏𝟓𝟎𝐓𝐇 ✅#INDAFG#BlueTigers#AsianQualifiers#FIFAWCQ#BackTheBlue#FIFAWorldCup#IndianFootball | @IndianFootball@chetrisunil11@BluePilgrims@JioCinema@Sports18pic.twitter.com/vQxgYRPjH0
Chhetri's 94th international goal came at a critical moment. After missing several early chances, India needed a spark. The penalty was awarded after Afghanistan's Haroon Amiri handled the ball in the box. Chhetri stepped up calmly, sending the ball past the diving Azizi and into the net, sending the crowd into a frenzy.
Captain's contribution on his 150th national appearance. 👏🇮🇳@IndianFootball | #WeAre26pic.twitter.com/oJpRzIv9Eb— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 26, 2024
