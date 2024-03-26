Sunil Chhetri Marks His 150th International Appearance with Goal in India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifier (Watch Video)

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri marked his historic 150th international appearance for the Blue Tigers in style in March 2023 by converting a penalty in the first half, giving India a 1-0 lead against Afghanistan during the India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match.

Just 3-4 matches left for chhetri to retire and we're still relying on him to score goals



Since October 2023 India have scored 4 goals, 2 of them were scored by SUNIL CHHETRI pic.twitter.com/iB2zFpDnZj — kʌvisʜ🐧 (@TheFCGLad) March 26, 2024

This goal marks a remarkable feat for Chhetri. He has now scored in all of his milestone appearances: 25th, 50th, 75th, 100th, 125th, and now his 150th match.

Chhetri's 94th international goal came at a critical moment. After missing several early chances, India needed a spark. The penalty was awarded after Afghanistan's Haroon Amiri handled the ball in the box. Chhetri stepped up calmly, sending the ball past the diving Azizi and into the net, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

This goal adds another chapter to Chhetri's legendary career and highlights his remarkable consistency on the international stage.