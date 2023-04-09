Super Cup: Gokulam Kerala bank on home support to upset ATK Mohun Bagan

Kozhikode (Kerala), April 9 Newly-crowned ISL Champions ATK Mohun Bagan FC take on hosts Gokulam Kerala FC in the Group C opener of the Super Cup at the EMS Corporation Stadium, here on Monday.

Juan Ferrando-coached ATK Mohun Bagan edged Bengaluru FC on penalties after an exciting 2-2 draw in the ISL final in Goa last month. After a three-week break, the Mariners will be back in action, aiming to become the first side to do an ISL-Super Cup double.

"There's no shortage of motivation in the camp. The players are ready for the Super Cup," ATK Mohun Bagan assistant coach Bastab Roy was quoted as saying by AIFF.

"The Super Cup has a different format than the ISL. One bad day here, and you go back home. So, we're taking things match by match," he added.

Two-time I-League champions Gokulam Kerala FC's bid for a hat-trick of titles did not take flight this season as they couldn't keep up with RoundGlass Punjab and Sreenidi Deccan in the title race.

Gokulam finished the league in fourth place and were matched with Mohammedan Sporting in the Super Cup Qualifiers, where they were too strong for the Kolkata side, brushing them aside 5-2.

Regarding the Malabar, Roy said, "Gokulam are a good side. Playing on home soil will be advantageous for them because everybody knows how passionate the supporters are here in Kerala."

Meanwhile, Gokulam Kerala head coach Francesc Bonet, of course, is banking on home support to try and upset the ISL champions.

"We take the Super Cup as a great opportunity to show that we can compete against ISL sides. The other teams may not know too much about us, which could go in our favour. I hope our fans will come and cheer us on," Bonet said.

The Spaniard knows that his side has their task cut out against ATK Mohun Bagan but sounded confident ahead of the game.

"We believe we can win every match. They are a champion side, but we will have our chances and will go for the three points," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor