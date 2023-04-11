Super Cup: 'It's kill or die', Rafael Crivellaro urges Jamshedpur FC to continue winning run

Kozhikode, April 11 Jamshedpur FC midfielder Rafael Crivellaro, who played a massive role in his side's 5-3 win against FC Goa in their opening game of the Super Cup, was delighted with the team's performance against the Gaurs and urged his side to continue with the momentum in the tournament.

The Brazilian had a hand in three of his side's goals against FC Goa on Monday, netting a brace while setting up another one which also included a magnificent free-kick

"(It was a) Very difficult game. I'm very happy about the team. We knew it's (going to be) very difficult, this Super Cup, because if you lose, you don't have much of a chance to go to the semifinals. This (win) was very important for us. I think everybody is very happy about the result," Crivallero said after the game.

With this win, Jamshedpur FC moved to the second position in Group C behind ATK Mohun Bagan, who recorded a 5-1 win against Gokulam Kerala FC in their opening fixture.

Crivellaro called for his side to shift focus on the upcoming game, while mentioning it is going to be a do-or-die scenario for the Red Miners.

"Now we just need to recover and keep going to the next game because it's very difficult. I think it's kill or die," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor