"They played magnificent season," Manchester City's top goal scorer Sergio Aguero

Istanbul [Turkey], June 10 : Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will be in Istanbul to support his team in the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan on Sunday. As per the official website of Manchester City, Sergio Aguero said, Manchester City has played a magnificent season, and this is the last step for a crowning finish.

The final match will be played at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Sergio Aguero is Manchester City's all-time record goal-scorer with 260 goals in 390 appearances.

No one can forget Sergio Aguero's winning goal against Queens Park Rangers in 2012, which helped Manchester City to win the Premier League title. The Argentine scored in the last moments of the game to secure the Premier League title for Manchester City.

To give a tribute, Manchester City football club unveiled a statue of Sergio Aguero outside Etihad Stadium in honor of his goal which helped Manchester City win the Premier League trophy.

Ahead of the final match encounter against Inter Milan, Sergio Aguero said, "They've played a magnificent season, and this is the last step for a crowning finish. When I see the team, I see a consolidated game plan and very solid performance across all levels," according to the official website of Manchester City.

He further added, "I'll be in Istanbul and I wouldn't miss this game for anything in the world, this time, I'll be one more among a sea of City fans - cheering for the team along with the rest of the crowd. I can't wait"

"This is football, and anything can happen - that being said, I think we've gotten here with the right momentum to get the result we've been looking for," said Sergio Aguero.

As an Argentine, Sergio Aguero is fascinated to see fellow countrymen who will feature in the final match. Julian Alvarez who plays for Manchester City and Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan.

Speaking on Julian Alvarez, 35-year-old Sergio Aguero said, "It's a great pride to have two major Argentine players in the Champions League final, we have seen the brilliant season Julian has had, with positive notes in every direction. He's scored crucial goals, adopted the team's style, and showed nothing but commitment.

As per the official website of Manchester City, Sergio Aguero also appreciated Lautaro Martinez. He said, "As for Lautaro, after the World Cup, he's had a very important part to play for Inter and he's a key member of the team. It'd be great to see him play with Julian at the same time but I cannot be neutral in this case. I hope City and Julian win this game, that's what we've all been waiting for."

