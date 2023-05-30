Thiago Silva bags Chelsea's Player of the Season award for 2022/23

London [UK], May 30 : Chelsea's star defender Thiago Silva has been awarded the title of Chelsea's Player of the Season for 2022/23 on Tuesday.

The Brazilian has been a vital figure for the Blues in his third season with the club. The 38-year-old continues to defy the odds as he continues to keep up with the pace of the Premier League.

Silva has aged like a fine wine, with the passing of the years he has become a more composed and intelligent figure who is able to set up their defence and make them operate at the back without facing any difficulty.

The winner of Chelsea's Player of the Season award is decided by an online poll in which supporters take part.

The Brazilian claimed the honours with 61 per cent of those taking part and casting their vote in favour of the defender.

He is only the second player from Brazil to receive the award, following Willian in 2016.

Enzo Fernandez's fruitful start to life at Stamford Bridge following his January arrival from Benfica also found his way to the top 3 list.

The World Cup winner came second in the voting ahead of the Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga who claimed the third spot.

Last time Thiago Silva fell short as he came second to Mason Mount in last year's end-of-season vote.

Silva has been a crucial part of Chelsea's defensive line and the statistics depict his actual worth.

With his 33 interceptions, 106 clearances, 112 individual duels won and 28 shots blocked in the Premier League this season are the highest numbers by any Chelsea player.

Along with this his 1,968 completed passes and 91.3 per cent passing accuracy, are equally important figure as it showcases how pivotal he has been as Chelsea looked to play out from the back.

